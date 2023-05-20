URBANA — A Rantoul man who reportedly told police he was not taking his medication allegedly broke the front doors of the federal and county courthouses in downtown Urbana on Saturday afternoon.
Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes confirmed that Kim Austin, 46, was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital after an officer found him about 3:30 p.m. on the patio outside the front door of the federal courthouse at 201 S. Vine St.
An alarm had reportedly sounded there moments before after the window on the front door was broken. That alerted an Urbana police officer who was across the street in the parking lot of the police department at the time.
Champaign County sheriff’s investigators are looking into damage that had been done not long before at the county courthouse at 101 E. Main St., U.
Cervantes said officers had not yet written a report about what happened Saturday night, but State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said preliminary information was that Austin told the police officer he was off his medication.
Given that information, Urbana police took him to the hospital and gave him a notice to appear in court on a later date on a preliminary charge of criminal damage to government property.
Workers were at both courthouses Saturday evening boarding up the front doors.
Randy Taylor of the county’s physical plant said the top half of the western-most entrance door of the county courthouse had been shattered.
Broken glass was all over the foyer. Taylor said he cleaned out what remained in the door and was waiting for another worker to come cover the door with plywood to secure it.
The vandal apparently used a round metal lid of one of the garbage cans located just outside the entrance doors to break the glass.
At the federal courthouse, the upper portion of the right door of the double doors was broken, apparently in the same manner. It’s believed a square garbage can lid was used to break the glass.