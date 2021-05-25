MONTICELLO — An online fundraiser for the family of slain Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim has raised more than $100,000 in less than four days.
More than 800 people and companies have donated to the GoFundMe campaign, which launched Friday.
“He was just a great man, a great officer, a great public servant, a great father,” said Jason Rector, president of the Champaign firefighters union, which donated $703, a reference to Officer Oberheim’s badge number.
“Police and fire work together a lot, so we knew him, and he was just always a good, positive human being.”
Rector said many firefighters also got to know him through a softball league with the local fire and police departments.
“We played a lot of intense softball games against one another,” Rector said. “He’s a brother, and we want to support his memory and family.”
Rector Construction also donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe campaign.
“We like to give back, and we care about our community,” said Kyle Kirchhoefer, with Rector Construction. “Our community is hurting, and we just can’t imagine the pain his family is going through.”
Rector Construction sets aside money to give back to the community, Kirchhoefer said.
“Obviously, money isn’t the answer to the pain and suffering and tough times ahead, but we want to be a part of the healing,” Kirchhoefer said.
He said he wasn’t surprised by how much the GoFundMe had raised in just a few days.
“We live in a community where people care about each other and support each other whenever we can,” Kirchhoefer said. “We’re not any more important than someone who gives $20.”
Heating and cooling company Mattex Service donated $6,500 to the campaign.
In a Facebook post, the company said it donated the cost of its advertising with WCIA following the TV station’s report Friday about the grieving family of the other man who died in the May 19 exchange of gunfire with police, Darion Lafayette.
“We were deeply concerned with WCIA’s insensitive story on May 21,” the company wrote. “We want to ensure the conversations taking place in the coming days remain focused on the brave sacrifice of Officer Oberheim.”
Lanz, Inc., also posted on Facebook that it would be pausing its advertising with WCIA and redirecting those funds to the GoFundMe campaign.
The TV station has since apologized for the story, which included a provided photo that showed Lafayette with a halo.
“Our reporting hurt a lot of people and took the focus off of those grieving this tragedy,” WCIA’s statement said. “We have reached out to the family of Officer Chris Oberheim and spoken directly with them. We offered our sincerest apologies to them.”
Lauren Acton, marketing manager for Mattex, said the company has long supported the police, including during a promotion this past winter that raised funds for Shop with a Cop.
“The owner, Mike Nichelson, has family members who are law enforcement officers, including his stepson,” Acton said. “That was a big catalyst for a lot of the things we’ve been doing recently.”