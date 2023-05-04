CHAMPAIGN — A fundraising campaign has been launched for the children of a Champaign couple killed Monday in the massive pile-up accident on Interstate 55 near Springfield.
As of early Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign for the three children of Amy and Mike Zinchuk had almost met its $10,000 goal.
“I, like many other families in the Champaign area, first knew Amy as their child's amazing piano teacher,” says the post by campaign organizer Debbie Rodriguez of Champaign. “Quickly though, you become friends with this fabulous woman. She had such a positive impact on so many with her weekly piano lessons. Over the years I was also grateful to get to know Mike and their youngest son, and their 2 wonderful dogs who were always happy to see you.”
According to an obituary for the couple, Mike and Amy Zinchuk met as students at the University of Illinois.