CHAMPAIGN — The second of two Champaign police officers shot Wednesday in north Champaign has been released from the hospital and funeral services have been scheduled for his fallen colleague.
Champaign police said Jeff Creel, 50, of Mahomet, was the other officer wounded in the exchange of gunfire early Wednesday morning that killed Officer Christopher Oberheim and the man alleged to have opened fire on them, Darion Lafayette.
Creel was shot three times, police said, and is now recovering from his injuries at home.
He has worked as a Champaign police officer since December 2000.
Funeral services for Officer Oberheim have been set for next week in his hometown of Decatur.
The 44-year-old Monticello husband and father died early Wednesday after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in north Champaign.
Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Maranatha Church, 555 West Imboden Drive, Decatur. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Officer Oberheim is survived by wife Amber, four daughters, his parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Authorities believe that Mr. Lafayette, 24, began firing at the officers as they pulled up to the Town Center Apartments in the 2400 block of North Neil Street about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Autopsies were supposed to have been conducted on both men Thursday, but neither Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup nor Illinois State Police Capt. Jason Henderson, who’s heading the investigation, have returned calls seeking further information.
Officer Oberheim had been a police officer just over 20 years, beginning his career in 2000 with the Decatur Police Department, where one of his brothers works. He began working for Champaign police in September 2008.
Creel began his law enforcement career in 1993.