Nelson Court garage fire
Buy Now

Firefighters sift through the aftermath of a garage fire Friday night on Nelson Court in Champaign.

 Della Perrone/Champaign Fire Department
Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — No one was hurt in a fire that displaced the occupants of a Champaign home Friday.

Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of Nelson Court, a cul-de-sac a few blocks south of Bradley Avenue and west of North Third Street, just before 9 p.m.

The residents had found the fire in their garage and called for help.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the garage of the single-story house. They quickly put the fire out and confirmed it started in the garage.

The cause is still under investigation.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

Trending Videos