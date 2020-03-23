URBANA — A Champaign man who was asked to leave a gas station because he was being rude ended up being charged as an armed habitual criminal.
Urbana police Detective Dave Roesch said police were called to the Circle K, 2011 N. Lincoln Ave., about 1:15 p.m. Friday for a man causing a disturbance.
Roesch said Anthony Lindsey, 35, who listed an address in the 100 block of North First Street, reportedly told the manager, who had asked him to leave, that she would need help to make that happen.
The woman obliged by calling police. After a brief conversation with an officer, Lindsey took off running, clutching a satchel. Roesch said
Lindsey didn’t make it more than 20 feet when an officer stopped him. He admitted he ran because he had a gun in his bag. Roesch said it was loaded.
Having been convicted previously of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and residential burglary, Lindsey is not allowed to have a weapon.
He was charged Monday with being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and being in possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony, Lindsey faces a mandatory six to 30 years in prison.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said besides the two felony convictions in his past, he had others for obstructing justice, domestic battery, and driving under revocation.