URBANA -- A Champaign man who admitted he held up a gas-station clerk about a year ago has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber Friday imposed a sentence on Derrick Cox that was in between what Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher and Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham had suggested.
Cox, 49, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Williamsburg Drive, pleaded guilty in July to aggravated robbery for stealing cash from a clerk at the Circle K, 1503 N. Neil St., C, on Nov. 26, 2019, while displaying a weapon.
According to the facts given by Fletcher at the time of the plea, the robber entered about 3 a.m., made a small purchase, then lingered and made a second purchase, asking for change.
When the clerk went to get it, the robber pulled a black pistol from his waistband and demanded the money in the register. The clerk handed it over and the robber said, “Let me out or I will shoot you in the face.”
Fletcher told Webber that a Champaign police officer recognized Cox from the surveillance video. Several days later, another officer saw Cox on Williamsburg Drive and approached him. Cox ran, and when police caught him, he was armed with a BB gun that looked like the gun used in the holdup.
Because of multiple prior convictions dating to 1989 for crimes including burglary, aggravated battery, theft and escape, Cox had to be sentenced as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in prison.
He was given credit on his sentence for 244 days already served. He is eligible for day-for-day good time.