BLOOMINGTON — A Gibson City teen was killed in a crash Wednesday night in McLean County.

Illinois State Police said Colin Bane, 17, was the sole occupant of a car that was hit by a semitrailer at the intersection of Illinois 9 and McLean County Road 2600 East about 6:20 p.m.

The rural location is about 9 miles east of Bloomington and 20 miles west of Gibson City.

The preliminary police investigation showed that Day-Quan Love, 28, of Killeen, Texas, was driving the truck north on 2600 East when he failed to stop at Illinois 9 and hit Mr. Bane’s westbound car, an Audi.

Mr. Bane was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is planned for Friday at the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Love was ticketed for failure to obey a stop sign.

A Thursday afternoon post on the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Schools Facebook page said Mr. Bane was a junior and the son of Melissa and Brian Bane, and the brother of Clayton and Cale Bane.

