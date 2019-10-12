GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown child has died from injuries in a motor vehicle crash in Vermilion County on Wednesday.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Wyatt Pope, 9, died from multiple traumatic injuries at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at 8:46 a.m. Saturday.
He was a passenger in a vehicle, driven by his father, Tyler J. Pope, that struck two vehicles before crossing into oncoming traffic and colliding head-on with a third vehicle. Mr. Pope died Wednesday at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
The crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Vermilion County 900 North.
No autopsy will be performed, but an inquest may be held at a later date.