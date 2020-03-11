URBANA — An Urbana woman and a Georgetown man have been charged by federal authorities with alleged sex crimes involving children in Champaign County.
Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Ian J. Dukes, 37, of Georgetown and Julie P. Snyder, 43, who listed an address in the 400 block of West University Avenue, Urbana, on charges of enticement of a minor for allegedly using a cellphone and the internet between July 13 and 21, 2019, to get a minor to engage in sexual activity.
A grand jury handed down that charge last week as well as three additional charges against Dukes: attempted sexual exploitation of a second child, sex trafficking of children and receipt of child pornography.
Those things allegedly happened between July and September.
Dukes was arrested Feb. 11 and was ordered detained pending trial.
Snyder was arrested Friday following the indictment returned March 5 by the grand jury.
She appeared in court Monday and was ordered held for a tentative trial date in late April.
The penalties for enticement of a minor range from 10 years to life in prison; for sex trafficking, 15 years to life; for attempted sexual exploitation of a child, 15 to 30 years in prison; and for receipt of child pornography, five to 20 years in prison.