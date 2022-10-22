GEORGETOWN — Eric Kizer was enjoying his retirement from the Danville Police Department when he was asked if he’d consider becoming police chief in Georgetown.
Kizer accepted the offer and had been on the job in Georgetown for just a few months when he was fired last week.
He has no idea why — and he may never know.
Kizer said Mayor Darren Readnour met him at the police station Friday morning, sat him down and told him he was being let go.
Kizer said he could have accepted being fired if he only had been given a reason.
He said police Capt. Whitney Renaker was also present and said he had received complaints about Kizer. Kizer said Renaker indicated he wasn’t going to elaborate and said he had pointed whomever complained “in the right direction.”
“I’m assuming whoever complained, complained to (Renaker), and he told them to talk to the mayor,” Kizer said. “I was in complete shock. I didn’t know what to say or what to do. He told me the captain was going to be there while I gathered my personal property, which I did, and I left.”
Kizer said as he understands it, the mayor met with the city council in closed session at Monday’s meeting.
“The part that kills me: The city council doesn’t know Roberts Rules of Order,” Kizer said. “I’d already been fired. The decision had already been made” by the mayor.
Kizer said there was no need to have the executive session.
“In the 21 years I’ve been doing police work, I’ve seen people get let go,” Kizer said. “There’s always a paper trail, always an opportunity to respond to whatever complaints are going on. They never questioned me about it.”
He said he’d had no confrontations with members of the public or village employees. He said he had only recently begun planning some minor changes within the department.
Kizer, who is 51, said he doesn’t know if he’ll pursue another job in law enforcement. He rose to the rank of lieutenant in Danville before retiring in June and said he was enjoying spending time with his children.
If he wants to get back into police work, Kizer said, he will have to go through the Illinois Training and Standards Board based on a law implemented in July that requires any officer who is terminated to get a waiver before being hired again.
What is ironic to Kizer: An open house to meet the new police chief was planned for Oct. 30.
Readnour did not respond to a request to comment on the firing.