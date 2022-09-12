WESTVILLE — A Georgetown woman was killed in a traffic accident between a car and a semi on Monday morning a couple miles south of Westville
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Madison R. Baker, 21.
According to an Illinois State Police report, at 10:41 a.m., a semitrailer traveling northbound on Illinois 1/U.S. 150 was stopped at the intersection with County Road 980 E, about 2 miles south of Westville,waiting to make a left turn to head west.
Ms. Baker, who was traveling behind the semi, failed to slow down and rear-ended it. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The roadway was shut down for about five hours, reopening about 3:30 p.m.
Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the accident.