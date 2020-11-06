URBANA — A Georgia man will serve 42 months in federal prison for defrauding the University of Illinois out of more than $265,000 in 2016.
Eric Marcel Mboule, 35, pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce. As part of his sentence, he will have to pay $265,193.75 in restitution to the UI.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mboule worked with Patrick Guentangue and others to deceive UI officials “into believing that a building contractor working at the U of I had changed banking information in advance of the contractor receiving the next scheduled payment.”
The UI then wired the payment into an account owned by Guentangue under an alias, prosecutors said.
“Mboule then sent messages to Guentangue directing him exactly how he should then disburse the fraudulently obtained funds to others involved in the fraud,” a news release said.
The FBI investigated the case, which was brought by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen.