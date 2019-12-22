After 35 years of service to his country and the city of Champaign, Dorval Norwood is ready to do something that won’t be ‘required.’ At 53, Champaign’s deputy fire chief hung up his gear Friday, feeling the ‘spark of urgency’ to retire while still healthy and young enough to enjoy the next chapter of his life. He shared a glimpse of his life and work with staff writer Mary Schenk.
Where are you from?
I was born in the city of Chicago.
Tell us about your education.
I started at Western Illinois University but got in the Air Force in 1985. I separated after 10 years.
Didn’t you meet a pretty fine woman by the name of Gloria there?
She worked in the hospital (at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul). I worked in security police, then I crossed into fire protection. We married in 1987. She ended up in optometry and stayed in that field, then went into personnel. She was in (the Air Force) for 22 years. She is retired.
Tell us about your family.
I have three adult children, all grown and out of the house. One has gone on to being an attorney, another is a psychologist and another is in grad school, been deployed twice, and is now studying psychiatry. I have three analyzers. ‘So Dad, what do you really think?’
Did you always want to be a firefighter?
I knew I would be a public servant. I didn’t know if it would be police or fire. The irony is I am sitting behind a desk. I took this (deputy chief) position two years ago.
You started with the Champaign Fire Department in 1994. Do you remember your first call?
It may not have been the first call, but I remember being on a medical call and I experienced my first fatality. I was still on probation and it hit me: I’m going to be up close to this for the rest of my career. In that same year, I actually rescued a kitten from the top of Holy Cross. It was at night, and the owner said, ‘My cat will not come down off the top of Holy Cross.’ We did that.
What’s been your favorite part of the job?
It’s cliche, but interacting with people and feeling that your response to whatever their needs may be made a positive difference. They only called you because they were experiencing something they could not navigate or resolve for themselves.
Least favorite part of the job?
If you arrive and no matter your efforts, no services you can provide can make a difference — other than an attempt to comfort.
What do you like to do outside of work?
Bicycling. I’ve been cycling for 10 years. I just ride for conditioning.
How do you handle a stressful situation?
Gym and cycling and family always seem to make it better.
What are your retirement plans?
Enjoy whatever is next. I have a grandson who will be 5 in March. I don’t want to start another career. I’ll probably do something, but it will be something that will not be required. It will be something I do because it’s serving the community in some respect.
Our home is in Dayton, Ohio. That was our last military assignment.