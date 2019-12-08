Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, KEN SPRAGUE, the Urbana Exchange Club’s 2019 police officer of the year, chats with staff writer Mary Schenk about his love for his community and his work.
Where did you grow up?
I was born in Springfield and we moved to Urbana when I was in first grade. I graduated in 1996 from Urbana High School, went to Parkland College for my associate’s degree in criminal justice and got a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University in general studies.
How long have you been a police officer? Do you have any special assignments?
I’ve been an Urbana police officer since January 2016. I worked at METCAD (as a telecommunicator) from January 2005 to January 2016. I’m a crisis negotiator and a juvenile officer. Any time a juvenile is suspected of a crime, the state has laws about how (the interview of the juvenile) is handled. You’re the advocate for the juvenile. It’s all about knowing the laws, how juveniles should be treated. You’re being that adult to help them process what’s going on.
Did you always know you wanted to be a cop?
I did. Ever since I was young; and it was later reaffirmed. There was an older police officer who’s now retired, Lt. Mike Cooper. I remember Coop would come to the high school, be there for homecoming, games, we would see him out in the community. He was a mentor to a lot of us males. That reaffirmed that’s what I want to do, help out in the community.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
I just love every part of the job. I’m not being cliche. A couple things really stick out: being able to be proactive and use interdiction to get guns and drugs off the streets. With the violence going on, we all know that illegal narcotics fuels some of that. Guns and drugs go hand in hand. Being able to get some of that off the street has an impact. The other thing that I enjoy is the access we have to be role models for the community and work with members of the community. I set up basketball games at Cunningham Children’s Home and have worked with those kids, I’ve worked as a mentor in the schools, and I get to talk to residents and neighbors. This community has given so much to me, steered me through bad times and good times, so it’s nice to have an outlet where I can now give back to the community. Also, being a resident here, I have a vested interest within this community.
What’s your least favorite part of the job?
I can’t think of one.
How do you convince Urbana high and middle school parents that school resource officers are actually a resource, not a negative presence?
I would ask that they come out and meet with the school resource officers, the police officers, talk to some of the juvenile mentees that have police officers who are their mentors. We continuously have worked with the schools with trouble that has happened inside. We’ve been in the schools all these years. It’s just that no one ever knew about it.
What do you like to do outside work?
Go to my kids’ games, practice with them, travel with them.
What’s the best advice someone ever gave you?
At the Police Training Institute, (director) Mike Schlosser always repeated: “Always treat people like ladies and gentlemen, not because they are but because you are.” The other is a saying: “Although the problems you’re presented now might seem like the worst in your life, take everything from a bird’s eye view.” Look at all the bad stuff going on in the world and you’ll realize what’s going on with you doesn’t compare. Be happy with what you have.
Do you have any guidance for how to handle stress?
I have a saying: “It is what it is.” You have to remove yourself personally during the time it’s happening and ... look at what’s happening as a third person.