GIBSON CITY — “Nervous breakdown” is how Tiffany Harder described what it’s like to wake up to water flooding into your living quarters and then losing most of your possessions.
That’s what happened to Harder, who was living at Gibson City Inn when floodwaters inundated the town Thursday.
An estimated 11 inches of rain washed over the community in about four hours.
Robert Reed, who was living in an apartment complex in north Gibson City, said he was walking home from Gibson Area Hospital when he saw his father and other residents being rescued from their apartments by boat.
“I ain’t much to cry, but I ain’t happy,” the 49-year-old Reed said. “It was awful. We just got the little bit (of possessions) we could salvage right now.”
Harder and Reed were among those who don’t know where they’ll live now.
As of Friday, they were staying at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School, where they camped out on cots.
Reed said he and his family would like to stay in Gibson City close to the hospital, where their doctor practices, especially since they don’t have vehicles.
Mayor Dan Dickey said those who were displaced would stay at the middle school one more night before being housed at Gibson City Bible Church.
Tears flowed when Shannon Maxey talked about the damage done to her house on Falcon Drive, built in 2005.
She said she was told her insurance company will not pay much to repair the extensive damage to the house because it is not in a flood plain.
There might be some money coming due to the water coming through the toilet and the shower, but it won’t be enough to repair the damage, she said.
“I just got off the phone (with the insurance company) and they say they don’t cover it,” Maxey said. “If that’s the case, I’m not sure why we have it.
“I’ve basically lost my whole house,” Maxey said, after 5 feet of water filled the dwelling.
Maxey said she was “numb” dealing with the mess. She works at the University of Illinois with a second job at the Wild Hare in Fisher to support herself and her two teenage sons.
Maxey said for now, they will stay with her parents.
People like Maxey and others who suffered extensive damage can only hope for some government help.
Dickey said he has conferred with state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, about what can be done. A group of 50 volunteers will be going door to door for a community- wide assessment to determine the extent of the damage.
“Based on that, they’ll put a plan together for us,” Dickey said. “It could be a week or two before we get that information.”
Such disasters are all new to Gibson City officials. Dickey said they are learning what hoops have to be jumped through to get government help for businesses and homeowners.
‘Feel so bad’
“Helpless” is how Dickey said he felt as he followed what was happening in Gibson City while he was on the East Coast. “You just feel so bad,” noting he got back to town as soon as he could.
He drove around town to do an assessment of the damage, which included a portion of the Bloomer railroad line in west Gibson City being washed out.
It might be weeks before the full extent of the damage is known. Several residents are waiting to take their vehicles to mechanics before trying to start them after having been submerged. Some were even floating.
After the flood, the sense of community remained strong as many came out to help others with the cleanup.
One of them was GCMS head football coach Mike Allen, who was helping clean up the badly damaged Dairy Queen despite his own house receiving extensive damage. He and members of the football team helped with cleanup rather than have football practice.
Allen said on Thursday, he was working at the high school when his wife phoned him and said he needed to get home. Their sump pump had quit working and there was a river of water flowing down their street. Water reached about 51/2 feet high in their home.
He said they lost a great deal of memorabilia but looked on the bright side.
“Fortunately, we got all the kids’ stuff out and saved it,” he said. “It’s better than a fire, tornado or anything like that, and no one was hurt. It’s something that brings the town together.”
All up and down Railside Drive, where Allen lives, people were helping neighbors deal with damage. It was like that in many areas of town.
In one of the tiny houses along East Illinois 9, family and friends of Austin Koker were helping him with cleanout.
“It was tough. At first, I didn’t know what to do,” Koker said when he discovered water surrounding his house and then coming in.
He is not sure the house, which he has been told is where Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand lived as an infant, is salvageable. One wall is starting to fail, and there is the threat of mold.
“I am very thankful to have saved most of my possessions and gotten out alive,” Koker said. “This could have been much worse.”
He said he and a resident of another nearby house were able to stay at his parents’ rural home.
‘A pretty good town’At Dairy Queen, owner Paul Patel said water spewed into his business on Illinois 9 through the sanitary sewer, raising the level about 3 feet inside.
He fears much of the expensive equipment might be a total loss.
“A lot of the equipment, we don’t know yet,” Patel said.
“We have to dry it out first. It’s very expensive. One ice cream machine costs $20,000, and we have two.”
A freezer and other equipment might also be damaged.
Allen said he believes the community will rally around the DQ owners.
“The Patels are such an incredible part of the Gibson community, the way they donate. Last week, they had a fundraiser for Finn Fairley (who is suffering from leukemia), and they donated and worked. The way they support our kids, our community will support them.”
In south Gibson City, it appears the shows will go on at Harvest-Moon Drive-In, with just a slight hiccup. It had been feared the theater might be closed for an extended period.
The place looked like Lake Gibson City on Thursday. On Friday, most of the water had gone.
Employee Sue Rhodes said the drive-in might even be able to show a movie on the front screen this weekend. The back screen will have to wait as owner Mike Harroun determines if projection equipment was water-damaged.
If the theater is open, the snack bar will be as well, but the Burger Barn will be closed.
Rhodes said the freezers and other equipment escaped damage, although a great deal of food and supplies had to be thrown away.
The town’s water and sewer plants were also hit with a deluge but for the most part were able to remain operational.
The ILEAS Training Center, Urbana, sent about 10 officers to Gibson City to spell Gibson City officers from Thursday night to Friday night.
Dickey said there were no reports of injuries or deaths associated with the flooding, and no reports of vandalism.
“We’ve got a pretty good town,” he said.