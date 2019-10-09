GIBSON CITY — A funeral director in Gibson City is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $60,000 from her previous employer.
Ford County Circuit Court records show that Michelle M. Rosenbaum, 51, who operates Rosenbaum Funeral Home, was charged with one count of theft in excess of $10,000, a Class 2 felony, in connection with a series of alleged thefts that occurred while she was employed as funeral director at Lamb Young Funeral Home in Gibson City.
Rosenbaum, who listed an address in the 900 block of North Church Street in Gibson City, was not arrested but was ordered to appear in court Oct. 23 before Judge Robert Travers, court records show.
Special prosecutor Thomas Brown of the Illinois Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor said in charging documents that Rosenbaum allegedly stole the funds through “a series of acts performed at different times” between January 2010 and November 2017.
Eric Young, manager of Lamb Young Funeral Home, told the Ford County Record that the amount stolen exceeded $60,000. He said Rosenbaum allegedly stole more than $40,000 from Lamb Young’s business account to pay her personal credit card bills.
Young said Rosenbaum also allegedly made more than $10,000 in unauthorized purchases using the funeral home’s credit card.
Young said Rosenbaum was Lamb Young’s funeral director for 28 years before she left in June 2018. She opened Rosenbaum Funeral Home in fall 2018.
According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Rosenbaum has been licensed as a funeral director and embalmer since 1991, and her current license expires on May 31, 2021. Rosenbaum has never been disciplined by the agency, which was unaware Wednesday of any anticipated disciplinary action being taken in connection with the pending criminal case.
If convicted of the Class 2 felony, Rosenbaum faces a sentence ranging from up to four years of probation to three to seven years in prison.