PAXTON — The attorney for a funeral director in Gibson City accused of stealing more than $60,000 from her previous employer told a Ford County judge that he may file a “statute of limitations motion” to dismiss the case.
Lance Cagle of Paxton mentioned the possibility of filing such a motion as he requested that the jury trial for Michelle M. Rosenbaum, 51, be postponed from its previously scheduled date of Jan. 6.
Special prosecutor Thomas J. Brown of the Illinois Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor met briefly with Cagle prior to the hearing to discuss delaying the proceedings. Brown had no objection to the postponement when asked by Associate Judge Robert Travers.
Cagle asked for the continuance in order to have enough time to review some 700 pages of discovery materials and properly prepare a defense.
Travers set the next court hearing for Jan. 22, followed by a pretrial hearing Feb. 19. Trial was tentatively set for the week of April 13.
Cagle asked that Rosenbaum’s required appearance be waived at the Jan. 22 hearing, and Travers accepted that request.
In October, Rosenbaum pleaded not guilty to a charge of Class 2 felony theft.
If convicted, she faces a sentence ranging from up to four years of probation to three to seven years in prison and as much as a $25,000 fine.
Rosenbaum, who operates the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City, was charged Sept. 5 with one count of theft in excess of $10,000 in connection with a series of alleged thefts that occurred while she was employed as funeral director at the Lamb Young Funeral Home in Gibson City.
Charging documents allege that Rosenbaum stole the funds through “a series of acts performed at different times” between January 2010 and November 2017.
Eric Young, manager of Lamb Young Funeral Home, told the Ford County Record that the amount stolen exceeded $60,000. Young said Rosenbaum allegedly stole more than $40,000 from the Lamb Young’s business account to pay her personal credit-card bills.
Young said Rosenbaum also allegedly made more than $10,000 in unauthorized purchases using the funeral home’s credit card.
Young said Rosenbaum was Lamb Young’s funeral director for 28 years before she left the job in June 2018. That fall, she opened Rosenbaum Funeral Home, which she continues to operate.