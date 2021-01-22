DEWEY — A Gibson City man died in a head-on crash Thursday night east of Dewey.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Samuel Johnson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy done Friday revealed he died of blunt-force trauma, Northrup said.
Illinois State Police said about 5:15 p.m., Mr. Johnson was traveling west on U.S. 136 near County Road 1100 East when he drove into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on.
Police said both occupants of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their conditions are unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.