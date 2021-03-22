Gibson City woman dies after being struck by vehicle
GIBSON CITY — A Gibson City woman has died from injuries she sustained when she was struck by a vehicle in that city.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Carol A. Leisure, 77, was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. Thursday in the emergency department at Urbana’s Carle Foundation Hospital.
The Gibson City Police Department said the accident happened at 1:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dollar General store. Ms. Leisure, a pedestrian, was run over by a vehicle.
Northrup said preliminary results of an autopsy conducted Saturday indicate Ms. Leisure died from blunt-force trauma.
Additional information as to the name of the driver of the vehicle or whether charges would be filed were not available from Gibson City police.
Northrup said his office is also investigating the accident.