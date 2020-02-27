Chad Billings, 46, of Gifford, sentenced Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in December to aggravated robbery, admitting that about 1:30 a.m. May 11, he pointed a BB gun at the then-21-year-old employee of the Homestead restaurant and bar on Main Street in Gifford and demanded all the cash in the business.