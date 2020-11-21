URBANA — A Gifford woman who got into a tussle at the Rantoul Walmart over not wearing a mask has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Angela Sanford, 48, was also ordered to perform 100 hours of public service after pleading guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of misdemeanor battery.
In return for her plea, three more serious counts of aggravated battery alleging she struck others in a public place were dismissed. She was ordered to pay about $900 in fines and court costs.
Rantoul police arrested Sanford on July 19 at the store, 845 Broadmeadow Road, after witnesses said she got into an argument and subsequent physical altercation with customers and employees about the fact that she and her husband were not wearing masks.
Police said no one was seriously injured.