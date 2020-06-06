DANVILLE — A Gilman man was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison for crimes that happened a year ago in Hoopeston.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Chase Miles, 28, pleaded guilty before Judge Nancy Fahey to possession of a weapon by a felon and threatening a public official.
Lacy said on May 6, 2019, a Hoopeston police officer who knew that Miles was on parole and had information that he might be armed, approached Miles to talk to him on West Main Street.
Miles initially cooperated,but when told he was going to be searched, which police can do with parolees, he became upset and resisted the officer. Lacy said the officer used a Taser to control Miles, then searched him, finding a loaded handgun.
During the interaction, Lacy said, Miles repeatedly threatened to kill the officer and his family.
In exchange for his guilty plea, other charges of attempting to disarm a peace officer, aggravated battery, unlawful use of weapons and possession of methamphetamine were dismissed.
Miles was given credit on his sentence for 387 days already served in jail. He pleaded guilty May 26.