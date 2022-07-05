URBANA — If you’re a Champaign County resident who recently received a summons for jury service, you might want to give it a closer look.
The county has resurrected the use of a grand jury, which means citizens will be needed for a couple of months’ worth of civic duty instead of the normal one week for those asked to hear jury trials.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz was the one who asked Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum if the county could return to using a grand jury.
“When the issue was presented ... I discussed it with the other judges and attorneys, and everyone is in favor of it,” said Rosenbaum, calling it a “more efficient use of court time.”
Rietz noted that most central Illinois counties of similar populations use a grand jury, including Vermilion, McLean, Peoria, Sangamon and Kankakee.
Rosenbaum and fellow Judge Roger Webber currently have between them about 350 defendants charged with felonies. That number represents people who know they have a case and have started the judicial process.
In Champaign County, once a defendant is charged with a crime, unless they waive their right to a probable-cause hearing, someone besides a prosecutor has to decide if there is enough evidence to proceed with prosecution.
A judge can do that in a preliminary hearing, or a panel of citizens can do that.
Eliminated in 2010 as a cost-savings measure by then-Presiding Judge Tom Difanis, the county’s grand jury will start back up July 7.
The circuit court has budgeted $8,000 for 2023 to pay jurors $10 per day plus 30 cents per mile.
Rosenbaum said 75 citizens were summoned for the first Thursday session. He alone, in a closed session, will decide who serves.
“I will do my best to find qualified people who represent the community,” he said.
Jurors will meet every other Thursday for two months, with sessions expected to take a few hours in the morning.
Far from glamorous as its name implies, those serving on a grand jury hear mostly from police officers involved in arrests who give a brief synopsis of the case by answering leading questions posed by a prosecutor. Grand jurors can also ask questions. They then vote on whether there is enough evidence to continue prosecution.
Sixteen jurors will be seated. For business to proceed, at least 12 jurors must show up, and nine have to agree there is ample evidence to return an indictment.
The main differences between a preliminary hearing and a grand jury are that in the latter, the evidence against a defendant is heard in a secret session, neither the defendant nor their attorney are present to cross-examine a witness, and jurors take the place of the judge.
“It will be shorter and there will be a lot less people involved,” said Rietz, citing judges, defense attorneys, defendants, victims and other members of the public such as family, friends and reporters.
Aside from speeding up the judicial process, there is another function that the grand jury can serve.
“It is a tool in that you can bring a reluctant witness in front of the grand jury and put them under oath, and if they refuse to testify, you could theoretically have them held in contempt and possibly incarcerated,” Rietz said. “I am extremely reluctant to use that power. Given the significant use of body cameras and other recording options that we have, the sworn grand-jury testimony of a witness is not as necessary as perhaps it was in the past.”
Rietz said being in the third year of a global pandemic, she also sees the grand jury as a way to have fewer people gathering in one spot.
“The preliminary-hearing process has become a very large call where we have to subpoena a significant number of police officers, generally pay them overtime to come in, and sit inside a mass call,” she said. “It creates health risks in the courthouse and it ends up costing our law-enforcement agencies financially as well as with regard to manpower issues.”
The grand-jury sessions will be held at the Brookens Administrative Center on East Washington Street as opposed to the courthouse downtown. Rietz said she plans to have two prosecutors trained to present the cases to the jury.
“It’s a probable-cause hearing, which is a very low burden, and certainly, I should not be charging cases where there is not probable cause,” she said. “I’m not going to be using the grand-jury process as a way to get cases through that should not have been charged in the first place. That would be ethically inappropriate.”
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said having a grand jury will not significantly affect his staff, although fewer preliminary hearings will help ease the burden of getting some inmates currently being housed in Kankakee back to Urbana.
“We are definitely looking for any way to help us with our transportation,” he said.
Because a grand-jury session is not a traditional court hearing, a court security officer may not be critical. Most of the witnesses who will be waiting to testify are police officers who could handle something unforeseen.
“There are not as many issues as we see in a regular courtroom,” said Heuerman, who plans to assign an officer to the initial sessions, then evaluate later if that is needed.
Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones agreed that not having preliminary hearings will slightly lighten the load of her and her assistants.
As it stands now, Miller-Jones said many defendants who have previous experience with the court system already waive their right to a preliminary hearing because “they realize a judge is going to find probable cause 99 percent of the time.”
“Others who have been through the system a lot want everything they can get, and they don’t want to give anything up,” she said. “The people who are brand new, who have never been charged, they don’t understand. We have to explain that (a preliminary hearing) is not a jury trial. Some people have a hard time understanding.”
She said not having preliminary hearings means that defendants and their attorneys will have to wait a bit longer to find out what evidence the state has against them, since the hearings can happen before her office gets police reports from the state’s attorney’s office.