Linda Brown told a Piatt County jury Thursday that she saw two people run from the detached garage of her Hammond home moments after hearing several shots fired.

Hurrying to the garage, she heard her husband, Michael Brown, 64, moaning and found him on the floor bleeding, his own gun by his side.

“He told me he was going to die and that he couldn’t breathe,” she testified as the opening witness in the first-degree murder trial of Blayton Cota, 21, of Granite City.

Cota is accused of being accountable for the actions of his half-brother, Jerome Schmidt, 19, who is now serving a 50-year prison sentence for murder for shooting Mr. Brown on Jan. 26, 2021, during the course of burgling the Browns’ garage.

Also present was a then-15-year-old Springfield youth who was a friend of Schmidt.

Now 18, that male also testified Thursday that the trio had arrived in Hammond - he didn’t know what town they were in - intent on entering unlocked cars, sheds or garages in search of loot to steal. It was the third town they had stopped in after leaving Springfield, he testified, having stolen a truck on one of their previous stops.

Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades has ordered that the teen’s name not be published since he was a juvenile at the time of the crimes.

He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of residential burglary in a hybrid juvenile-adult proceeding that allows him to serve probation until he’s 21. If he commits any further crimes before that, he will have to serve a 10-year prison sentence as an adult.