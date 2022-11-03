URBANA — Five friends, all convicted felons who allegedly had handguns in a Champaign apartment, are in the Champaign County Jail on weapons charges following their arrests Tuesday night.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds told Judge Brett Olmstead that Jalen Booker, 21, Demonte Billings, 22, Omarion Purnell, 20, Joaquin Hughes, 20, and Simeon Smith, 18, were all together in an apartment in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard in Champaign where police found five different handguns, one of which was a polymer ghost gun with no serial number.
Reynolds said the police investigation into the group began when a Champaign officer saw a photo on Booker’s Instagram account showing him with what appeared to be a Glock handgun in his lap inside a car.
Police went looking for Booker’s car and learned that it had a suspended license plate. When they attempted to stop the car, whoever was driving took off quickly, with police trying to follow.
Officers eventually found the abandoned vehicle at the Nantucket Cove apartments on Moreland Boulevard.
Officers watched an apartment at that address, and when Booker came out, he was arrested.
Officers also took into custody the other four young men who were seen coming from the same hallway in the three-bedroom apartment.
Searching the rooms off the hallway, police found the 9 mm ghost gun, a Taurus 9 mm, two Glock 9 mm guns and a Glock .45-caliber gun.
The report said at least one of those guns appeared to be the one Booker had in his lap in the Instagram photo.
Police learned later from the renter of the apartment that his bedroom was locked and he was unaware of any guns in the apartment when he left for work that day. No guns were found in his room.
Police also found about two ounces of cannabis and pills in the apartment, the report said.
Because of prior criminal convictions, none of the five charged Thursday are eligible to have a firearm owner’s identification card or guns.
Hearing a bit about each of the young men, Olmstead commented, “Those weapons laying around an apartment, you have to understand what that says about dangerousness in the community.”
He arraigned the men on their respective charges and set the following bonds:
- Booker, possession of a gun without an FOID card, a Class 3 felony; has a pending armed violence and unlawful use of weapons case; bond $250,000; due back in court with his private attorney Nov. 10.
- Billings, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony carrying a mandatory prison term; has a previous conviction for possession with intent to deliver cannabis for which he’s still on probation; bond $100,000; due back in court Nov. 16.
- Purnell, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon on parole, Class 2 felonies carrying mandatory prison terms; has a previous juvenile adjudication for residential burglary and an adult conviction for possession of a weapon; bond $50,000; being held for parole authorities and on $50,000 bond; due back in court Friday with an appointed attorney.
- Hughes, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony with a mandatory prison term; had previous convictions for mob action as a juvenile and possession of a handgun for which he’s currently on probation; bond set at $10,000; due back in court Friday with an appointed attorney.
- Smith, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon on parole, Class 2 felonies carrying mandatory prison terms; has previous convictions for mob action and weapons possession as a juvenile and an adult conviction for possession of a weapon; being held for parole authorities and on a $50,000 bond; due back in court Nov. 30.