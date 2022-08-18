URBANA — Three members of a Champaign County family have been indicted by federal authorities on charges alleging that they brought young Guatemalan girls to the United States and forced them to work for them.
A release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Springfield said several charges have been lodged against Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, no ages given, all siblings and Guatemalan nationals living in Champaign, accusing them of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping.
The indictment alleges that between December 2015 and March 2021, the defendants conspired to bring two minor girls from Guatemala to the U.S. to work in Domingo-Castaneda's and Domingo-Juan's homes in the Shadowwood Trailer Park in Champaign.
The charges allege the trio forced the girls to babysit, cook and clean their homes and also made them work in local hotels, factories and a restaurant.
The siblings allegedly made false promises to the girls’ mothers that their daughters would be educated and have a better life in the U.S. if they lived with them.
Domingo-Castaneda and Domingo-Juan also allegedly forced a third victim to work in their homes and outside their homes at local businesses. The indictment further alleges that the defendants isolated the victims in their homes, restricted their communications with their family in Guatemala, and subjected them to physical, verbal and psychological abuse, among other coercive means.
If convicted on all charges, the defendants face up to life in prison. All of them are currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with the help of Champaign Police, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office.
It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Freres for the Central District of Illinois and Trial Attorney Kate Alexander for the Civil Rights Division's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
In June, another man connected with the family, Francisco Domingo Castaneda, 31, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually molesting a Guatemalan girl in Champaign County in 2009 when the child was 9. A jury convicted him in April of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He could have received up to 120 years in state prison.
Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report it to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.