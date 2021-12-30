Want to join the conversation? Submit a Letter to the Editor
More from our series: Community Conversation Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3
Open records Reports: Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
Guest commentaries: Shirese Hursey | County coroners Duane Northrup, Jane McFadden
Leading off Part 4 of our continuing Community Conversation on gun violence: Urbana resident DEBARAH McFARLAND, CEO of Dream Girls Academy, Inc., and one of the driving forces behind Douglass Park’s First String, Inc., both programs serving local youth. Here, McFarland writes about the toll gun violence has taken — on her friends and family, her neighborhood and the community she loves.
In the Ellis Drive subdivision, we have had several incidents of gunfire on my street and those surrounding me. Oftentimes, the perpetrators are driving while firing, but the bullets are spraying the homes and vehicles of our senior citizens. Not to mention whatever damage their reckless driving does while trying to flee their target or the police.
Personally, my sister lost her youngest son to gun violence. He was chased down, cornered and murdered. I have three friends in my circle who also lost a child to gun violence, and my heart aches for them.
These are truly unfortunate circumstances, due to the heart of those who’ve built our community.
Our neighborhood is recognized as one of the first African American neighborhoods in northwest Urbana. It was named for Dr. Henry D. Ellis, the second African American doctor to practice in the twin cities. He was active in the community; he served in World War II with the all-African-American 370th Regiment; he was a musician and founding member of the American Legion Post 559; and he served on the Douglass Community Center Advisory Committee. He also attended the University of Illinois Medical College.
And this marvel of a man came from Ellis Drive.
And yes, gun violence even affects me at work. I work with first responders (at the Champaign Fire Department). So when I hear the alarm of a shooting — or worse, a school shooting and possible suspect still in the school — that makes my heart ache.
I believe the only way we can get a handle on this recklessness is to find the adults where the individual resides, and hold them accountable. Legally, what happens in the adult’s home, they are responsible for — at least that’s the way it was when I grew up. It appears that no one is being held accountable.
When my children were home, they knew they did not have 100 percent privacy — even in their own rooms. I would tell them our home was not a democracy, it was a dictatorship, and we — my husband and I — were the dictators.
They believed me, it worked for us, and I am proud of the adults they have become.
Parents need to understand that you owe it to your children to parent them and prepare them to be responsible individuals. The hope is that they will turn out to be responsible adults.
I love my community. I will fight for my neighborhood. I am committed to assisting anyone who wants to do better, live better and feel better about their environment.
My passion, mission, commitment and purpose are to help those who want to help themselves become better citizens, siblings, parents and neighbors within their communities.
That’s why I organized Dream Girls Academy Inc. Our mission: to provide leadership and structure for females to become positive and responsible women with pride, courage and grace. We envision change agents who advocate for healthy relationships and foster lifelong learning.