URBANA — An Urbana High School student who admitted she sent threatening emails to staff at the high school last month has pleaded guilty to felony disorderly conduct.
In a resolution similar to one arrived at earlier this month with another teenage girl who phoned in a threat to the high school, Judge Anna Benjamin will determine her sentence.
In return, more serious charges alleging she made terroristic threats were dismissed.
The 16-year-old faces penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison, although the length of any sentence to a juvenile prison is actually determined by Department of Juvenile Justice authorities.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman laid out the facts of the month-long ordeal for UHS staff and students who were under almost daily threats of violence, prompting lockdowns, class cancellations and remote learning.
The first phone calls were made Nov. 7 to the main office. A female and a male voice alleged that there would be a shooting at the high school.
Urbana police and the FBI investigated and ultimately learned that the female caller was a 16-year-old girl from Chicago who had no connection to Urbana High School.
She was arrested Nov. 22 and admitted making the calls at the behest of a young man she met in a chat-room app. That user supplied an audio recording telling volunteers what to say.
She is set to be sentenced for felony disorderly conduct on Jan. 9 by Benjamin.
No arrests of males have been made.
The 16-year-old from Urbana who pleaded guilty Tuesday admitted that between Nov. 15 and 28 she sent several alarming emails to one teacher threatening to kill her and her students while at school. Another email was sent to a substitute teacher as well. The girl used three different email accounts to send the threats, Hinman said.
Police and school officials were able to narrow areas of the high school in which the device sending the emails was used, leading them to the student.
Hinman said she admitted to police having difficulty with the teacher targeted in the majority of her emails and the substitute teacher.
Following her plea, which was negotiated by Hinman and Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup, the girl was released to her mother, who was in court when she pleaded guilty.
The lawyers agreed that she could be released pending her Jan. 25 sentencing but on the conditions that she remain at home unless she’s in school, church or at the doctor; and not use any social media or be online except for educational purposes.