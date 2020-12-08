URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted shooting another man in the leg more than a year ago faces up to 16 years in prison.
Gregory J. Smith, 20, who listed an address in the 900 block of North Harvey Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday just before a jury was to be selected to hear his trial on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
He pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber only to aggravated battery with a firearm, admitting that on Aug. 15, 2019, he shot Jerry Exum in the leg while they were in the 500 block of East Columbia Avenue in Champaign. The other two counts were dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Exum, 31, told Champaign police that Smith had fired at him multiple times with some of the shots delivered at close range as Smith stood over him.
However, only three hit him, leaving Exum with chronic pain in his leg.
Umlah said witnesses corroborated Exum’s version.
Police found eight shell casings, all of which they learned came from the same gun, but never found the gun.
Although Smith faces six to 30 years in prison, Umlah agreed to cap his sentencing recommendation at 16 years.
Smith will have to serve 85 percent of whatever sentence Webber imposes on Jan. 8.
Exum, meantime, is looking at an even longer stretch in prison after being convicted in October of the attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting two men, leaving one paralyzed from the waist down.
Testimony at Exum’s trial was that he fired shots outside a nightclub in the 1900 block of West Bradley Avenue in Champaign on Oct. 5, 2019.
The victims said they didn’t know Exum, who testified that prior to that night, he had been receiving threats related to his shooting by Smith and obtained a gun as protection.
Exum said he fired that night in self-defense, a claim rejected by the jury.
Exum’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 21. He faces 32 to 80 years in prison.