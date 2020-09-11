URBANA — Two people who were growing hallucinogenic mushrooms in their Urbana home more than a year ago have pleaded guilty.
Jane Soo Hee Park, 23, was sentenced to two years of probation and 75 hours of public service, while her co-defendant, Yevgeiy Nikolaev, 36, is set to be sentenced on Oct. 15.
Both entered guilty pleas Friday before Judge Roger Webber to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
The charge stemmed from a psilocybin growing operation that members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found in the home where they were living in the 100 block of North Busey Avenue.
In exchange for their admission to having less than 50 grams of psilocybin, a more serious charge alleging a larger amount was dismissed.
Also dismissed was a count alleging possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Sgt. Dave Griffet of the task force said officers found a “rather elaborate grow operation” in a second-floor bedroom as well as mushrooms in various stages of growth, some in the freezer and some in the refrigerator, edible cannabis products, cannabis, scales and packaging materials. They also found more than $10,000 cash in the home.
Park, who was a University of Illinois student, was ordered to forfeit the items seized to UI Police. She was also ordered to pay about $3,350 in fines, fees and costs.