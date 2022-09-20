URBANA — A Danville man who has been jailed for more than a year on weapons and cannabis charges has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Noting that Steven P. Williams II did not have an extensive prior record, Judge Ben Dyer said the evidence he heard suggested that the 27-year-old man was likely dealing drugs for a while before being caught.
“To use a traffic analogy, he blew through an awful lot of red lights in his life before we got here today,” Dyer said. “He’s had messages, some subtly and some very clearly, that he needs to act in a different way.”
A year ago, a Champaign County jury convicted Williams of one count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with one gun found on Jan. 10, 2019, at a home on Parkdale Drive in Champaign.
That same jury acquitted him of three other counts of the same crime, apparently unconvinced that Williams possessed three other guns found in the house that the state alleged belonged to him.
Testimony at his trial was that members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force served a search warrant on the home that day. What the jury didn’t hear is that officers had a tip that there was a large amount of cannabis in the house.
Although police found four guns and about 12 pounds of cannabis in the house, Williams’ previous attorney, Hallie Bezner, got Dyer to agree that Williams should be tried separately on the cannabis charge so as not to prejudice his right to a fair trial on the weapons charges.
The cannabis charge had been unresolved since his jury trial, but on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of cannabis and let Dyer decide his sentence for that as well as the weapons conviction.
In return, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink dismissed another case of manufacture or delivery of cannabis against Williams in which he allegedly came to court a month after being charged and had edible cannabis gummies, cannabis and about $6,000 in cash in his car parked across Main Street from the downtown Urbana courthouse.
Street Crimes Task Force Officer Lance Carpenter testified that officers followed Williams to the car to arrest him on a warrant from another county and could smell the cannabis coming from the vehicle.
Williams admitted to the officers he had the edible and plant cannabis in the car along with the cash, which was bundled in increments of $1,000. He told police he was about to pay Bezner, but she told the officers that on that day, Williams owed her only $100 for transcripts.
Carpenter also testified that a day after being convicted, Williams made a jail phone call — which Carpenter listened to later — in which he told a man to get “bread” that was in his home. Carpenter said he took that to mean money. In that same call, Williams also referred to an “AR,” which Carpenter said “could mean a semiautomatic AR-style rifle.”
Much of the brief conversation that Alferink played for Dyer was difficult to understand.
Under questioning by Alferink, Carpenter testified that “middle-of-the-road” cannabis can sell for $200 an ounce and that the amount that Williams had in the Parkdale home in January 2019 would be worth more than $38,000.
Alferink argued for a 12-year prison term for Williams for having the cannabis for sale and a concurrent term of 10 years for the gun possession. With a 2015 conviction for conspiracy to commit armed robbery, Williams had to be sentenced to prison.
Alferink argued that it was fairly unusual for an unemployed person to be able to post a $25,000 cash bond to be released from jail and have $6,000 cash wrapped in bundles in a car.
“He said that $6,000 was for his defense attorney," Alferink said. "There is no reason for him to lie about the money unless it’s from an illicit source."
She also noted that when first arrested, Williams “tried to blame his girlfriend, who has an FOID card,” for possessing the weapons.
“He’s deflecting. He will say whatever he thinks will help him in the moment,” she said, urging the judge to impose the street-value fine of $34,384.
Williams’ attorney, Kevin Sanborn of Bloomington, argued that Alferink had presented the judge with “hints, allegations and innuendo to make (Williams) look as bad as possible,” but not overwhelming evidence to support the allegation that he was selling the cannabis.
Sanborn said Williams, the father of a 6-year-old child, had taken self-help courses in jail and that his gun and cannabis crimes had “not a hint of violence.”
Sanborn urged the judge to consider a boot-camp sentence aimed at “restorative justice” as opposed to “vengeance.”
Williams declined to say anything on his own behalf.
Dyer said while it was true that Williams had only the single previous conviction, the evidence he heard at trial and from Carpenter showed that “he is likely dealing drugs.”
“There was an enormous amount of cannabis in that home and in (the car) in the dismissed case,” Dyer said.
Dyer ordered Williams to pay the "street value" fine of $38,384 and forfeit the guns that officers found in the house to police. He was given credit for 401 days already served.