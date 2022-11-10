URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had drugs and a loaded gun in a car Tuesday in Urbana is being held on a total of $1.3 million bond for those offenses and an earlier gun case.
Judge Roger Webber set bond in the new case against Tarell Pettis, 24, at $800,000 after Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds filed charges of armed violence and possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine against him.
Reynolds said an Urbana police detective saw Pettis alone in his vehicle in the parking lot of a store on South Philo Road about 3:15 p.m. and watched as a man got in with him, then got out about two minutes later.
When Pettis left, the officer followed and tried to stop him for an alleged traffic violation.
The vehicle sped into an open garage in the 900 block of South Lierman Avenue, and Pettis tried to shut the garage door as the detective approached, telling Pettis to get out.
After initially ignoring the detective’s orders to come out of the garage, Pettis was eventually detained.
The detective found $2,385 on him and about 10 grams of cannabis, not properly packaged.
Police impounded Pettis’ Cadillac and got a court order to search it Wednesday.
In the Cadillac, police found 21 grams of suspected heroin in several bags, 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a scale, $266 and a loaded pistol with an extended magazine.
If convicted of both the armed violence and the heroin charge, he faces up to 60 years in prison.
While Pettis was being held prior to charging in that case, Reynolds asked Webber to increase his bond in a weapons case filed against him last month.
Pettis was charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun by a felon, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and aggravated fleeing a police officer in connection with his arrest Oct. 4.
Champaign County Street Crimes officers had identified Pettis’ Cadillac as a suspect vehicle in an investigation and tried to stop it about 7:40 p.m. that Tuesday, but the vehicle sped away from police.
Witnesses reported the vehicle pulled into a driveway in the 1300 block of Paula Drive in Champaign and a man got out and went into the house.
Police surrounded the home and used a loudspeaker to try to get the occupants to come out.
Pettis was among them and admitted he had been driving the Cadillac but was afraid to stop because he said he did not realize the vehicle pursuing him with lights and sirens was a police car.
A subsequent search of the Paula Drive home turned up three guns, one of which was loaded, had a high-capacity drum magazine and was equipped with a conversion switch intended to make it fire as a fully automatic gun.
The others were a pistol and a semi-automatic rifle with a scope.
Police also found ammunition for all three guns.
Pettis and co-defendant Ronnie Reed, 36, who lived at the address, were both charged with the weapons offenses since the men have prior felony convictions that preclude them from possessing guns.
When Pettis was charged in October, Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $10,000, saying the evidence linking him to the guns was not as strong as it was against Reed, whose bond he set at $800,000.
On Wednesday, Reynolds told Webber that the state crime lab last week reported finding Pettis’ fingerprint on the scope of the rifle that had been found in the Paula Drive home.
Webber found that was significant new evidence and increased Pettis’ bond to $500,000.
He’s due back in court on those cases, as well as unrelated obstructing justice and drug cases on Jan. 10.