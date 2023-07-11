URBANA — An Urbana man with a lengthy criminal history faces decades in prison if convicted of his latest offense.
Albert L. Johnson, 54, who listed an address in the 800 block of North Division Avenue, was charged Tuesday with armed violence, being an armed habitual criminal and possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine following a traffic stop earlier in the day.
A Champaign police report said about 4 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was told about a reckless driver on South Mattis Avenue. The officer spotted the car and tried to get it to stop by activating his lights, but the driver kept going and hit a curb before finally coming to a stop.
When the officer approached, he saw Johnson was the only person in the vehicle and a .38-caliber revolver in the center console.
As the officer searched Johnson, a plastic bag containing smaller bags of a white rocky substance believed to be crack cocaine fell out. It weighed about 22 grams, the report said.
Also found in the center console were small bags containing about 5 grams of suspected heroin. The officer also seized two cellphones, $776 cash, a scale, a counterfeit bill and another person’s identification.
Court records show that Johnson has 13 felony convictions dating to 1987 for aggravated battery, weapons offenses, theft, drugs and obstructing justice. He also has a pending drug case from November.
If convicted of armed violence or being an armed habitual criminal, Johnson faces penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $400,000 and told him to return to court Aug. 9.