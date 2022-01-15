URBANA — A Savoy man who allegedly had a gun in a neighborhood where shots were fired, fled from police, and crashed his truck faces several criminal charges.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Kameron T. Farmer, 26, who listed an address in the 800 block of Hartwell Drive, was arrested about 2 a.m. Friday after allegedly leading police on a pursuit during which he was speeding, running stop signs and had a gun and drugs in the truck.
A Champaign police report said officers’ involvement with Farmer began about 1:30 a.m. Friday when an officer on an unrelated call heard shots fired and found a sport utility vehicle in the 1300 block of Clock Street with broken windows and bullet holes. Police found several spent 9 mm casings near the SUV.
Residents told police they saw a dark truck driving through the neighborhood. Officers found it and tried to stop it but the driver, whom they later identified as Farmer, ignored commands to stop and sped off to the west then headed south on Champaign Street.
The officer estimated the truck was going at least 80 mph and disobeying stop signs. The officer ended the pursuit for safety reasons but followed at a manageable speed and found the truck crashed into the dead-end barricade of Champaign Street.
The officer saw a person who had been near the truck head south, running in the direction of a creek. Police eventually found Farmer behind a downtown business, without shoes and wearing pants that were damp and muddy.
He denied driving the truck but had a set of keys for it and couldn’t explain why his pants were muddy.
The officer said he smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech, and told him he had consumed a half-pint of tequila. He refused to give blood or urine samples at the hospital.
The report said a search of Farmer’s truck turned up an empty tequila bottle, an unspent 9 mm round, a spent 9 mm casing, his wallet, about an ounce of cannabis, a bag with about 14 grams of cocaine, and a 9 mm handgun with no serial number and a round in the chamber, which matched the casings found at the shooting scene.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Farmer at $250,000. He will be back in court Tuesday for formal charging.
Rietz said she expects he will be charged with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing from police.
Rietz said Farmer had a previous felony conviction for possessing a weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card and several misdemeanor convictions.