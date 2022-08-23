URBANA — A Decatur man who allegedly possessed a loaded handgun in a vehicle stopped by police for traffic violations has been charged as an armed habitual criminal.
Ronnie Fobbs, 28, was arraigned Tuesday on the Class X felony and a second count of unlawful use of weapons.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher told Judge Brett Olmstead that about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, Fobbs was driving a car that police stopped near Kirby Avenue and Staley Road.
Learning that Fobbs’ registration was suspended, police told him they were going to impound his car and began to do a search and inventory.
They found a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol under the driver’s floor mat that had a round in the chamber, ready to fire.
A female in the car told police she had known Fobbs just a few months and was unaware he had the gun.
Because he had prior felony convictions for burglary and unlawful use of weapons by a felon, Fobbs qualified to be charged as an armed habitual criminal. If convicted of that offense, he faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
He also has a prior conviction for retail theft and two pending cases in Macon County for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and domestic battery.
Olmstead set bond for Fobbs at $500,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 27.