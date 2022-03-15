Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 16
Reports on 40 firearms reported stolen to Vermilion County Sheriff's Office in 2021 | Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
Want to weigh in on our Community Conversation on gun violence? Submit a Letter to the Editor | To share your story: Email jdalessio@news-gazette.com
The sobering statistics: Through the first two months of 2022, confirmed shooting incidents in Champaign numbered 23, matching the total from the same period last year, the most violent on record in the city. And two lives have been lost to gun violence already this year in C-U — Kristian Philpotts, 29, and Henry Golden III, 26 — two more than in the first two months of 2021, the deadliest year in memory in the two cities.
As local leaders continue to search for solutions, here’s Part 16 of Editor JEFF D'ALESSIO's ongoing Community Conversation on gun violence.
What’s the emotion you feel the most when you hear about another young life lost in another senseless shooting? Sad? Angry? Scared? Numb?
Urbana High P.E. teacher LINDSAY PORTER: “The first thought I have as an educator is: Please do not let it be one of my kids. So many of my very own students have fallen to the violence, whether my students are the ones doing it or have lost their life. Either way, their lives change and their families’ lives change.
“The atmosphere at school changes after each event. I feel so many emotions — I am sad, I am angry, I want to help, I wonder why this keeps happening. Why is the community not stepping in to provide teenagers with resources and places to go to keep them from falling into the vicious cycle of violence?
“Even now, as I am typing out my responses to the questions, my eyes are watering and my heart is hurting because I know these young men and women have so much potential that is now lost.
“I have had students even ask me: Ms. Porter, why do all the ‘bad’ kids like you and come to your class? I flip the question: Why do you think they are a ‘bad’ kid? They have no response, or ‘it’s just what I heard.’
“I do not see them as the ‘bad’ students. I do not pay attention to all the negativity that surrounds students. To me, that is not what defines them and as educators we need to do better and stop labeling students from an early age as the ‘bad’ kid.”
KALEB CARTER, assistant principal and athletic director at Centennial High: “It breaks my heart to hear about the shootings in town. Every time I hear about it, I hope and pray it is not a former student or family member of anyone I know.
“As administrators, you spend a ton of time with kids and get to know them and their families on personal levels, which make it even more difficult to stomach. You know them as kids, students and people outside of the incidents that make the paper and the news.
“Oftentimes, I sit and talk with other administrators about how you know deep down inside, these kids are just that — kids. They are not thinking about anything outside of the emotion in their head that day and cannot see past tomorrow.
“I literally go through every emotion — sadness, anger, numbness and confusion. Our kids have to know that there is so much more to life than the BS they deal with in Champaign.”
How has local gun violence affected you personally?
LINDSAY PORTER: “I hear gunshots at night. My own child has asked me if it’s fireworks that he is hearing while trying to fall asleep or outside playing. And I am honest with him; I tell him I will know in the morning.
“It affects me in how I want to reach out to my students and make sure that they are loved. They have someone on their side, even if they are making the wrong choice.
“The last shooting, over New Years Eve weekend, hit a little harder. Jordan (Atwater-Lewis, 17) was just in my eighth-hour class during the fall semester. I still can picture a bright smile that just lit up a room. Right after that happened, I saw a very good friend of his, who was at work, made eye contact, dropped what I was carrying, and gave me the biggest hug in the world.
“You could feel the grief, you could feel the hurt, you could feel the ‘I don’t know how to go on without my friend’ feeling. Tears were running down both our faces, and as we went our separate ways, I told him I love him and if he needed anything to reach out.
“Then finding out who was responsible, those kids were mine, too. It makes me feel like I have failed them and that I did not do enough. I tell all my students every day that I love them. I want them to know that they are loved. If they are not getting that at home, they are gonna get it from me.”
Lifelong Champaign resident and hip hop artist JARREL YOUNG, whose close friend, Damien Henderson, was murdered in 2014: “I have a six-year-old daughter. I also have little nieces, nephews, godsons, goddaughters. I would love for them to be able to play in the streets and not have to worry about stray bullets. But the reality is, the times that we live in are so dangerous.
“What I do is try to flip those negatives and turn them into positives the best way I know how — and that’s giving back and being that living, walking testimony. I’m involved in the hip hop community — making my albums, making my songs — and (showing) you don’t have to go in that direction.”
Jarrel, your music — including the ‘Illini Anthem’ you collaborated on with Lamont Holden — is upbeat and positive. Some have suggested that the grittier side of rap music — heavy on references to gun violence — influences kids to engage in violence themselves. Do you believe that?
JARREL YOUNG: “Yes and no. I wouldn’t say that hip hop music — specifically rap music — is responsible. It adds to it, it’s part of it, but responsible is a huge word.
“We do have a responsibility in the hip hop community to start seeing what it is that these lyrics are doing to the youth. Not even just the youth but the underserved communities as a whole.
“One thing people refuse to acknowledge is that hip hop also combats gun violence. If you really listen to a lot of the lyrics, they’re really just speaking from their truth — what they’ve been through, what they’ve witnessed.”
FirstFollowers C-U mentor JAMES ‘TYGAR’ CORBIN: “I feel that oversaturated violence through videos and music can contribute to a form of social disconnection, as well as dissociative disorder. I say that because the individuals who over-consume that style of music usually lock themselves into a psychological silo. They tend to not see themselves as part of the entire community, creating more division.
“I see this divisive thinking amongst many of the youth that come across our programs. The term the youth use is ‘opps,’ as in an opponent. They’re degenerating into a form of tribalism and separation. The sad part about all of this is, it’s only going to get worse as the stress increases.”
Edison Middle School’s TERRY COLE JR., a local music producer and DJ: “I definitely think there is a correlation between the behavior we see in teens and the glamorization of gun violence across various media outlets.
“The lyrics that our children are subjected to is concerning on a number of levels. At one time, music was used as an outlet to educate and inspire change. Rap artists, in particular, rapped about the street life and violence as a way to give people a glimpse into the world they live in. Hip hop was seen as a way to tell the world ‘what’s really going on in the streets.’
“Somehow, along the way, we have taken that passion for recognizing and telling the world the true struggles of the inner-city youth as this is ‘the way to live’ and what we should strive to be.
“It’s natural for youth to seek out and to mimic the behaviors they see and hear. I’m old enough to remember the Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ craze and all kids wanting a red or black leather jacket that matched the ones from MJ’s iconic videos. Likewise, our schools are full of rap video stand-ins — male and female.
“Unfortunately, it doesn’t stop with the way they dress. I have watched our youth go from copying the dress codes and language of the streets to now recreating the entire lifestyle, violence and all. Carrying guns and gang-banging is the thing the kids I see today aspire to do and be. Even the kids that aspire to go to college, be athletes or even musicians seem to be captivated by proving their street cred in some way.”
Of course, violent lyrics aren’t exclusive to one genre. Johnny Cash sang: ‘I shot a man in Reno just to watch him die.’ Is it unfair to single out hip hop/rap?
LAMONT HOLDEN, an assistant clinical professor at the UI School of Music: “I think that, at best, violence depicted in all mass media does normalize violence but I certainly don’t think that’s limited to the scope of hip hop music and culture. The monopolization of mainstream media outlets in the ’90s, particularly radio stations, contributed to the narrow scope of commercially acceptable depth, breadth and variety in hip hop music.
“In terms of perception, if I’m from a low-income neighborhood and I see myself as talented enough to change my circumstances, the message that society has fed to me is that glorifying violence is the way to do it.
“One of the most popular songs on Tik Tok quotes the shooting of a real teen whose mother was interviewed on her local news begging people to stop saying, ‘Corbin got shot.’ In this instance, and who knows how many more, Tik Tok is incentivizing the murder of Black boys. This is the perverse circumstance that is the result of a dearth of upwardly mobile economic opportunities.
“People want to blame rap music but won’t offer these kids a chance to be enfranchised. At the very least, the state of Illinois has been progressive with voting legislation that allows students of age to have a say in local and state government but they really need the stasis of food, safe shelter, education and mental health services.
“What they don’t need is someone telling them that the music that speaks to their culture is the reason for their circumstances. That’s a sick form of gaslighting that continues to subjugate Black children and children of color in 2022.”
JARREL YOUNG: “You know how it is in the United States. Somebody has to be the face.
“It goes back to hip hop being the No. 1 genre in the world. And because it’s the No. 1 genre, it’s nothing for you to go online right now, go to YouTube, even turn on the radio, and you’re gonna hear something with some type of shoot-’em-up, bang-bang in it. Or degrading women.
“There are a lot of variables that go into it: Who’s pushing it? Who’s requesting this type of music? Who’s buying this music? Who’s keeping this music at the top of the charts? You’ve got to ask those questions.”
TERRY COLE: “I’ve loved hip hop culture since I can remember. In my opinion, hip hop is one of this country’s original creations. There is equally as much positive hip hop in the world as there is the negative.
“It is concerning to me that so much of what we are introduced to on mainstream outlets is laced with lyrics that glamorize violence and drugs. What is equally as troubling is understanding who owns the air waves and makes the executive decisions on what gets played and what doesn’t. To think that we, the people, control what is being played based on what the radio station thinks we want to hear would not be completely accurate.
“Media is powerful and always has been a powerful influencer. The advances in technology have allowed our youth to absorb so much so quickly, it’s hard for a single voice to undo everything they’ve seen and heard.
“What is even more troubling is oftentimes, the children I see are copying their parents, who are copying what they saw or heard. It becomes hard for children to distinguish what’s real life or just a music video.
“I can beg and plead with a young person about staying off the streets and tell them that there is another way to be successful and better their situation, but no matter how hard I try, I can’t say it as cool as what they’ll hear for hours over and over from their favorite rapper.”