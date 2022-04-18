Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 21
Seats in Judge Roger Webber’s courtroom may be hard to come by Wednesday morning at the Champaign County Courthouse, site of a scheduled sentencing hearing for a man who in December 2020 shot at two sheriff’s deputies when they tried to stop the vehicle he was in for speeding on U.S. 45.
A heavy law enforcement presence is expected in support of the two deputies, neither of whom was hit by gunfire.
The case against Lawrence Lewis is one that symbolizes the state of gun violence locally — in a bedroom linked to the Champaign man, a convicted felon not allowed to possess weapons or ammunition, authorities found two handguns and a rifle, all fully loaded and two of which had been stolen; 115 rounds of 9 mm ammunition; and two magazines loaded with 9 mm ammunition.
That’s the backdrop for Part 21 of Editor Jeff D’Alessio‘s Community Conversation.
Security video provided to The News-Gazette by KoFusion shows the first of two shooting incidents last weekend in Champaign. On a public sidewalk on downtown’s Main Street around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, a man in a group fires a gun into the air three times as bystanders scurry about in fear. Police later recovered four shell casings from the scene. For KoFusion owner Janet Bubin: What needs to be done downtown that isn’t already?
An admittedly ‘very frustrated’ JANET BUBIN: “We are in agreement with other downtown business owners on the need for an increase in police presence, especially on weekends.
“We have already expressed our views to city leaders on everything from aggressive panhandling, large, unauthorized late-night gatherings, trespassing and gun violence.
"Nothing appears to have changed.”
One measure being taken at the state level involves a bill awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature that would ban so-called ‘ghost guns’ — the term for firearms assembled from kits, without serial numbers, often made by 3-D printers. Critics say the bill — which would make it illegal to sell or transfer gun parts/kits that don’t have serial numbers — won’t stop those engaging in illegal activity. What do you say?
Former Illini football lineman and state Rep. KAM BUCKNER (D-Chicago): “I was the House sponsor of this bill and I think it’s an extremely important step in the right direction. The most important thing this bill does is to make it illegal to sell unregulated parts to make a ghost gun, so it cuts off the supply of ghost guns.
“There are those who say that this won’t immediately eradicate violence on our streets and therefore we shouldn’t move forward, but I don’t believe that we should relegate ourselves to doing nothing just because we aren’t able to do everything.
"This is common-sense legislation and it is long overdue.”
Crystal Lake’s JIM BLACK, past president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police: “I do agree that it probably won’t stop the hardcore criminals from obtaining firearms illegally. But I do think it’s a step in the right direction — provided the penalties are severe enough, as well.
“We took a Glock lookalike ghost gun off the street a few months ago with a 30-round magazine. It’s not just a Chicago problem.
“We can enact all the laws in the world but if we fail to attach severe enough penalties to the law violator, then the law isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.
"And, as a result, it won’t create safer communities. I don’t want to get started on the bail reform changes coming from the SAFE-T Act but my fear is it will get worse next January when those new provisions take effect."
We’ve read stolen gun report after report involving owners leaving firearms in unlocked drawers and center consoles of cars. Is it time to consider penalties for those who don’t secure their guns, then have them go missing — even if it’s something as simple as losing one’s right to own firearms?
St. Joseph’s PETER BUCKLEY, a retired FBI special agent and chief deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office: “I’m not sure a gun owner who has their home broken into and their firearm stolen from the top shelf of their bedroom closet should be penalized.
"Although it is worthwhile to encourage gun owners to better secure their firearms, I am uncomfortable penalizing the firearm owner when the primary focus should be on the offender who broke into the home.
“One possible action to encourage gun owners to secure their firearms was mentioned in the American Journal of Public Health in 2018. The AJH suggested that lawmakers, community members and local leaders can promote public awareness campaigns — such as the Be SMART program, which encourages responsible gun storage and highlights the public safety risks of unsecured guns.”
Firearms instructor RICK NOBLE, owner of Farmer City’s Adventure Tactical Training: “Absolutely not. If my weapon is in my car, my house, anywhere it is legal to possess and it is stolen, then used in commission of a crime, that is on the person stealing it.
“Let’s say you leave a cigarette lighter on the table at a restaurant, a person picks it up and burns down a house.
“Whose fault is it? Not the person forgetting it.
“Let’s say you have a bottle of whiskey in the back of your truck. A person steals it and gets drunk, has a wreck and kills someone.
“Whose fault is it? The person stealing it.
“This is the problem in Illinois. No one wants to hold the criminals accountable.
BRAD BUCKLES, the fifth director of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (1999-2004): “I grew up in Wyoming, where most people owned and used firearms, and where the culture was very much centered around responsible gun ownership. The same culture existed in the law enforcement world I lived in for so many years.
“In both cases, gun owners were trained in the use of the weapons and taught to respect them and actively and regularly used the firearms in hunting, or sport shooting, or in the case of law enforcement as part of their daily job.
“Are guns stolen in break-ins and burglaries, from these responsible gun owners? Sure, but I would be willing to bet that it is not at the level we see it in other cases.
“One thing I have seen change over the years is that more and more people are encouraged to own weapons out of some vague notion of ‘self-protection.’ Too often in these cases, training, handling and use of these weapons is minimal at best.
“I am sure what happens with these emotionally purchased weapons is they become just another product purchased on impulse that goes unused. It is treated as useless property, not as dangerous property. It sits on a shelf or in a closet or in a glove box forgotten. Next thing you know, it is gone.
“We live in a country where, for better or worse, almost any adult can buy a firearm. The problem is that also means a person can buy a firearm they are never trained to use and have no specific use in mind.
“It’s like people who install security systems in their homes, then never alarm the house at night or when they are away during the day. They bought the system to feel safe, then find they feel generally safe in the house and away from the house without the alarm on as long as they lock the doors.
“After awhile, they forget the codes and forget how to operate the system.”
So, is it ever the right move to store a firearm in a vehicle — even a locked one — from which so many firearms were reported stolen locally in 2021?
Retired police officer JEFF MUNDS, a firearm safety trainer at The Rec Shed who works primarily in Champaign County: “No. Never, never, never store a firearm in your vehicle full-time or even overnight. Only leave your firearm in the car during the short duration you are in a prohibited location.
“Also, when you store your firearm in your vehicle, make sure you have some form of lockable container that makes it very difficult for a thief to grab and go.
“There are aftermarket producers of car containers that lock and will specifically fit your vehicle. It is worth the investment.”
