CHAMPAIGN — Yvonne Miller knows she needs to shake the feeling of anger that’s consumed her in the 16 months since her son, Christopher Kelly, was struck by a hail of bullets in a parking lot and died at the age of 23.
“I’m angry at the ones that did it,” she said. “I’m angry at my son for putting himself in the situation. And because of this, I can’t move forward to my next stage. I have to get past this anger, and I’m trying. I get depressed more, and I’m just trying, but it’s hard.
“I’ve accepted that he’s gone, but I’m angry. I have to get past the anger, which I’m working on still.”
That anger wakes her routinely at 3 a.m., her mind too busy to rest. It makes her push to look for more work to do, filling her days with tasks, keeping her mind occupied to stave away the painful thoughts.
It makes it difficult to see the two grandkids she adores. She can’t help but see her son’s face in his children — 3-year-old Ca’Nylah and 1-year-old Christopher — which brings a mix of happiness and sadness at the reminder of his death.
“She’s a mini-Christopher,” Miller said of Ca’Nylah with a smile. “Just that conniving laugh, that sheepish grin, and she’s sneaky just like him. I see Christopher, and she looks just like him, just the female version.”
On Aug. 15, 2020, police said Mr. Kelly pulled into the parking lot of Star Fox Food & Liquor, 1005 Bloomington Road, C, shortly after 10 p.m.
He left his car to speak with two women in another car, and as he walked back to his vehicle, a yellow Jeep and a white Buick pulled in. A passenger jumped out of the car and began firing at Mr. Kelly, and then the driver of one of the vehicles, whom police identified as Trevoy Fonville, 25, stepped out and began firing.
Mr. Kelly was struck before he managed to cross Bloomington Road, where he collapsed in the parking lot of Popeyes.
Afterward, police collected 41 bullet casings from two guns. The nearby Days Inn and several cars in the liquor store parking lot were also hit.
Fonville is behind bars, charged with eight counts of first-degree murder. A trial date has not yet been set.
Miller still expects her son, whom she describes as a “big teddy bear,” to walk through the door of her home and ask if she can cook him a meal. She thinks of the way he made her laugh constantly. She expects to see his name pop up on her phone, so he can tell her that her grandkids are asking for her to come babysit.
While she’s still processing her grief, she hopes to use her experience to help other parents who are dealing with similar feelings. She’s in the process of creating a group with a few other mothers who have lost sons to gun violence.
“We’re all feeling the same pain and the grief that gun violence caused our families,” she said. “We can sit around and just talk about our feelings. You can’t hold it in, because that’s just as hard, holding it in. And I found myself doing that a lot, too.”
Miller wants to find a way to help stem the growing wave of senseless gun violence in Champaign-Urbana, but she said she still hasn’t found a productive way to help. Right now, she hopes that simply telling the story about the ripple effects of her son’s murder will help in some way.
“As a mother, I don’t get to laugh and grin with my baby anymore,” she said. “Just because you’re the one who shot him, you’re going to jail, but you can still laugh and grin. You can still have visitors. I don’t have that anymore. If they can see the impact that it’s having on the ones that are still here, maybe they’ll realize — I wish they would realize, I don’t know if they will — that it’s devastating. It really is.”