THOMASBORO — Authorities are seeking three suspects in a home invasion and shooting Thursday morning in Thomasboro.
A report from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called at 1:13 a.m. to a house in the 700 block of Ackerman Drive, where they learned that three suspects, all wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts, forced their way in, displayed firearms and fired multiple shots, hitting the 22-year-old man who lived there. They then ran away.
The victim was treated at and released from an area hospital.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office's Investigations Division at 217-384-1213 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.