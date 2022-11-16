Hard lockdown ends at Urbana High School: 'No active threat or danger at this time'
URBANA — The hard lockdown is over at Urbana High School.
"There is no active threat or danger at this time," the district announced shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. "Therefore, after consultation with Urbana Police, the FBI agents on site, investigations and our SRO, we are moving from hard lockdown and returning to our soft lockdown procedures for the remainder of the day."
Wednesday marked the third time in two weeks that the school was placed on lockdown after a threatening message was left with the school.
In a letter to families and staff earlier Wednesday, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the email, which arrived prior to fifth hour, prompted the district to take action "out of precaution."
No specifics about the threat were provided.
It's the third time in two weeks that district and law enforcement officials took action following threats. Last Monday's, made against both the high school and middle school, prompted the district to cancel classes for the day and Urbana police to call on the FBI for assistance.
Police believe those threats were made by two individuals — an unknown make and female — who detailed a possible school shooting and bomb threat in separate phone calls.
Police said the first caller, a male, stated he “was going to kill students by shooting them,” followed a short time later by calls by a male and female making similar terroristic threats.
Both schools were also placed on soft lockdown last Wednesday, after a caller made similar threats to the ones Monday.
As had been planned, there was an elevated police presence at both schools when students returned Wednesday morning after taking Tuesday off for Election Day.