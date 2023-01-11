URBANA — The Champaign County state’s attorney has dismissed a hate-crime charge filed against a former University of Illinois student in connection with a protest last year outside a Jewish student center on campus.
Sayed A. Quraishi, 23, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of East Green Street in Champaign when he was arrested in June, admitted to police that he threw a rock at students gathered on an outdoor patio at Illini Hillel at 503 E. John St., C, in April while participating in a march organized by Students for Justice in Palestine in protest of Israeli military action.
Quraishi told police he felt Jewish students at the facility were being disrespectful as Palestinian speakers were talking about women and children being killed.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she dismissed the case after Quraishi completed public-service work at Jewish organizations in Boston, where he now lives.
He also wrote a letter of apology accepting responsibility for his actions that was provided to Illini Hillel Executive Director Erez Cohen, she said.