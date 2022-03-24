URBANA — A Mahomet man who failed to stop to help two bicyclists he hit with a car 17 months ago has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
“It’s very simple to stop and provide help. Not only is it the law, it’s the right thing to do,” Judge Ronda Holliman said just before imposing a sentence two years shy of the maximum that Robert O’Malley, 42, could have received.
Holliman also ordered O’Malley to pay the family of the late Dr. William Schuh $50,000 in restitution and fined him $1,000.
Those payments are in addition to a $500,000 settlement O’Malley has agreed to pay in a civil wrongful-death suit brought by the late Carle doctor’s family against him.
On Oct. 11, 2020, Dr. Schuh, 58, was riding his bike west on U.S. 150 on the west side of Mahomet behind his wife, Kim, and their adult daughter, Sarah, when he was hit from behind about 4:20 p.m. on that Sunday.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury and was disconnected from life support two days later after his family donated his organs for use by others.
His adult daughter, a medical student, was hit on her left buttock by a side-view mirror but was able to help her dad.
O’Malley pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to leaving the scene of an accident causing death or injury and said when it was his turn to speak that his plea came “the second I had a complete understanding” of what happened.
“I feel very ashamed, regretful, extremely sorrowful,” O’Malley said during his 11.5-minute statement near the end of a three-hour-long hearing. “I just hope I can provide some tiny bit of closure for the Schuh family today.
“I feel powerless. There’s not a lot I can do to put a dent in the pain and suffering your family is feeling,” O’Malley said, directing his comments at Kim Schuh.
Earlier in the hearing, she spoke about the crippling grief of her loss.
“Each morning, when I wake up in our bed, the bed that we shared for 33 years of marriage, I must remind myself to breathe,” she said, seated next to State’s Attorney Julia Rietz. “I tell my heart to beat again. I tell myself to get up. To face the day. It is what Bill would have wanted me to do.”
Kim Schuh said she misses her husband’s help with daily household tasks since she suffers from orthopedic and arthritis issues and does not work outside the home. She spoke of him being robbed of future milestones in the lives of their three children.
She recalled missing him watching for her to arrive at the YMCA, where she exercised. He would watch for her car on the weather cameras on top of Carle at the Fields, greeting her warmly and wishing her a good swim.
Since his was the sole family income, she’s also dealing with the loss of his financial support.
Kim Schuh said she had forgiven O’Malley for not stopping to help her family but asked the judge to give him “enough time to learn to take responsibility for his actions ... to not run away or hide away when he hurts someone.”
Rietz presented Holliman with aggravating evidence to support her request for the maximum 15-year prison sentence. Because O’Malley also has a 2017 conviction for theft involving him stealing thousands of dollars from a client of a financial-services company where he worked, a prison sentence was mandated.
Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Chad Dumonceaux testified about the effort his colleagues invested for 10 straight days prior to O’Malley’s arrest.
Reconstructing the collision on U.S. 150, troopers found a piece of bumper and a side-view mirror from a white Mustang. They also obtained security footage from close to 50 businesses on U.S. 150 and spent 10 hours reviewing it to put together a timeline of what happened to the doctor and how, Dumonceaux said.
They went to about 39 auto-body shops and car dealerships in Champaign, Urbana and Mahomet in search of the damaged car before going to the media with a plea for help, Dumonceaux said.
The publication of a photo of the westbound white Mustang prompted Champaign County sheriff’s Deputy Cory Christensen to alert investigators on Oct. 20 to the fact that a couple had told him that they stopped to help the family. They told him a man they recognized as a bartender from J.T. Walker’s in Mahomet had stopped in a white Mustang, got out briefly, said nothing, then left after the woman said that the victims may have been hit by a truck, Dumonceaux said.
Christensen told police that he and his dad had lunch at the since-closed Mahomet bar that Sunday and saw O’Malley working. Christensen knew O’Malley drove a Mustang.
Dumonceaux said his investigators also received information from a friend of O’Malley’s in another county that O’Malley came to his home not long after the accident and admitted he had hit a bicyclist. Despite the friend’s urging him to turn himself in, O’Malley did not.
State police obtained a search warrant for the rural Farmer City home of O’Malley’s late father, which O’Malley had inherited. They found the damaged Mustang inside a garage that had its windows covered.
Dumonceaux said also in the garage and a nearby office, police found four guns unsecured and just over a pound of cannabis. In two safes, they found an additional 20 guns and “hundreds, if not 1,000 rounds of different makes and caliber ammunition.”
To mitigate O’Malley’s sentence, Bloomington defense attorney Kevin Sanborn had O’Malley’s mother and stepfather testify. Both referred to his compassion, kind heart and generosity.
His mother called her son a “devoted father” to his two children. She said her son is “obviously very regretful and at peace with admitting he was at fault” but said that “he didn’t know for a long time what happened.”
His stepfather called O’Malley’s lack of action “an error in judgment” and said he would have to live the rest of his life with the knowledge that he took another man’s life.
Arguing for the 15-year sentence, Rietz said O’Malley might have been drinking, speeding or distracted by a phone when he hit the bicyclists. When he stopped at the crash scene and heard the witness suggest the Schuhs had been hit by a truck, he thought, “I can get away with this. They think it’s a truck,” Rietz said.
His hiding the damaged car and failure to report to police what had happened, she said, belied O’Malley’s claim that he wasn’t sure what happened until recently when the state crime lab found Dr. Schuh’s DNA in skin cells collected from the Mustang.
She urged the judge to consider that O’Malley told a probation officer that he has continued to drink five days a week since the crash, “using alcohol as a crutch to not deal with the situation that he created for himself.”
Sanborn suggested a six-year sentence, saying that O’Malley pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident.
“It’s not a homicide at all. There’s no malice. This wasn’t intentional. It was an accident,” he argued.
The guns in his client’s home were property he inherited from his late father, even though as a convicted felon, he’s not allowed to have them.
“He’s not doing drive-bys or threatening people with weapons,” Sanborn said.
Delivering her sentence, Holliman didn’t mince words.
“He had a duty to report the accident that killed Dr. Schuh and injured his daughter,” she said. “Instead, he left the scene and came back and left the scene again and even when calling a friend later to pick him up, didn’t want to go by the scene. At a time it was most important that he stop and be helpful, he didn’t do so.
“It has to be abundantly clear not only from the facts, but to you, that you were involved in an accident,” Holliman said.
She scoffed at the suggestion that O’Malley only realized he was responsible after receiving the DNA evidence.
“You had all the evidence on Oct. 11 when this took place, so I question your acceptance of responsibility,” she said.
She also said that O’Malley’s 26 traffic tickets since 1998, the possession of more than a legally allowed amount of cannabis, and the two dozen guns in his home suggested he felt above the law.
“He’s not above the law,” she said. “He’s a convicted felon. He cannot possess a firearm. Period.”
Holliman also ordered that the guns taken from the rural Farmer City home be forfeited to the Illinois State Police.
O’Malley is eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence and was taken into custody after the hearing.