CHAMPAIGN — As the procession of police cars and fire trucks rolled past the Church Street home of Kamryn Riley on Friday morning, he waved on with a bandaged right hand and his Spider-Man cap resting on his head.
A minute later, Champaign police Detective Amy Petrilli hopped out of the last vehicle with a Spider-Man bicycle with training wheels. Several uniformed cops followed with more hero-themed gifts for the birthday boy.
The now-6-year-old Kamryn was understandably shy at first. But he thanked Petrilli with a high-five from his unbandaged hand and a hug before she left.
“Kamryn, unfortunately, is a victim of gun violence in Champaign,” Petrilli said. “We just wanted to make this day special for him, to help him enjoy his sixth birthday and hopefully make it memorable.”
Just two nights earlier, a shooting occurred at the intersection about 200 feet from Riley’s home. A few stray bullets ripped through the wall, and one of them struck his right hand.
The wound wasn’t life-threatening; Riley was patched up in a trip to the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. It was there that Petrilli, the detective assigned to the case, learned from Riley’s mother, Elizabeth, that the boy’s birthday was just two days away.
“The next morning when I went to the office, I told my supervisors I wanted to do something special for his birthday,” Petrilli said.
She spent Thursday gathering donations from civilian and sworn staff in the police department.
The money came quick. The question became what to buy.
She asked his parents what some of Riley’s favorite things were. They were quick to reply: superheroes.
He may not be able to fully express it yet, but the 6-year-old is excited for the gifts, said his father, Brandon Lowe. His son was already playing with his toys before the cops left his block Friday.
“It’s ‘Justice League Part 3’ in there,” Lowe remarked to reporters from outside his home.
Riley’s family is well aware that Wednesday night’s incident could’ve gone far worse. They were grateful to spend Friday celebrating his life instead of arranging for his funeral, Lowe said.
“He is a superhero,” he said. “Even with the bullet in his hand, (there was) no crying. With the stitching and everything, no crying, just sitting there. He’s a trouper, man.”
By all accounts, Riley is resilient. Though the mental wear may take longer to heal.
“When he came home yesterday, he asked, ‘Dad, is there a bullet in the wall?’” Lowe said. He assured his son there weren’t.
“There’ll never be any more bullets in the wall, I’m going to make sure of that. We’re going to go ahead and relocate, take our babies to a safer area,” Lowe said. “Because the violence and the shootings in this side of Champaign is just ridiculousness, it’s out of hand, and we can’t do it no more.”
The police department’s preliminary investigation revealed that two people were walking near the 400 block of East Church Street when they shot at an 18-year-old man, hitting him in the arm, before fleeing the scene. Several bullet casings were found in the right-of-way of Fourth and Church streets; no arrests were made.
Lowe asked that anyone with information contact Champaign police.
“We’d very much appreciate it for Kamryn,” he said.
This week’s been a roller coaster, but the family won’t soon forget the community’s outpouring of support.
“I didn’t think so many people cared,” Lowe said. “We can’t show our appreciation enough for what everybody’s done for us.”