URBANA — It was Sunday night, and Bonnie Wills and three of her kids had fallen asleep in her bed watching a movie.
Then one of her 6-year-old twins heard a smoke alarm going off.
“She woke me up, ‘Mommy fire, Mommy fire,’” Wills said. “When I opened my eyes, the fire was coming toward me, and it was on my pillow. It was like a light in front of my face, literally.”
Wills and all four of her children escaped safely from their burning two-story home at 1913 Trails Drive, U.
The Urbana Fire Department was called about 12:30 a.m. Monday about the fire in a bedroom, and firefighters had the fire out quickly. But there was fire and water damage throughout the home, Wills said.
“You can see the rafters,” she said.
Wills and her children ran out of their home in their pajamas and lost nearly everything other than what they were wearing, she said. They’ve been staying at a Champaign hotel this week, but they were going to have to leave Thursday because the hotel is booked up beyond that day, she said.
“I came to work today, but I’m going to leave because I have to find some place to stay or we’re going to be sleeping in the car,” she said.
Salvaged from the fire was her cellphone, which was burned but still functioning, and her car key, which was melted and found on the floor under the ceiling that fell, Wills said.
The key is working to start the car, but is setting off the car alarm every time she uses it, she said.
Wills said she’s been in touch with her insurance company and has been told repairs will take about six months.
A 57-year-old driver for Illini Heritage Rehab & Health Care, Champaign, for the past year, Wills worked for 19 years before that for the former Champaign County Nursing Home and then the former University Rehabilitation Center of C-U.
Urbana Fire Department Battalion Chief Clint Weidert said Thursday the cause of the fire at the Wills’ home was still undetermined.
Wills’ friend Tom Ealy of Mahomet has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Wills and her two sets of twins — two 6-year-old daughters and her 9-year-old son and daughter.
“Bonnie was my father’s CNA when he was at the county nursing home in 2003,” Ealy said. “She was such a delight and such an angel to my father that afterwards, I told her I wanted to keep in touch, and we did.”
In her 50s, when many people would have been thinking about approaching their retirement years, Wills adopted two sets of twins, Ealy said.
“Bonnie has worked diligently all her life and adopted these children with the hope and prayer that she could give them the love, guidance and direction to help them enter the world prepared for the challenges they will undoubtedly face,” he said in his GoFundMe post. “Now they face a challenge no one should face by themselves.”
Wills has insurance, but it won’t be enough, he said.
“While Bonnie and the children struggle to put their lives back together (the birthday presents for the birthday next week were destroyed), school will start in a month or so, and the mortgage will still need to be paid,” the post states. “They need a place to live, and those expenses will be significant. This is truly a family in need.”