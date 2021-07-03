URBANA — While an official explanation of what sparked an explosion at Hendrick House on Monday has still not been offered, officials there are counting their blessings that no one was hurt and are working to have residents back next week.
Chief Executive Officer Terrell Williams said mechanical and structural inspectors have completed their work, and he expects to receive the go-ahead to allow 42 summer residents back in their rooms soon.
“Investigators have yet to determine, to our knowledge, how this occurred, so for now, all utilities to the affected part of the building are shut off,” Williams said Thursday.
Urbana firefighters were called at 9:22 p.m. Monday to the two-tower dormitory complex at 904 W. Green St., after an explosion.
Just before that, a 20-year employee had been checking on a strong natural-gas smell in the single-story building attached to the east tower on its northeast corner.
That building has a walk-in freezer and storage on the main level off the kitchen and a mechanical room in its basement.
Unable to find anything obviously wrong in the mechanical room, the employee went outside and was about 100 yards from the building when, about a minute later, an explosion took the roof off that building.
Williams said the employee, whom he declined to identify, was not physically harmed but was understandably upset.
“It was absolutely frightening for him, and he’s shook up. We are trying to give him as much time off as possible given the circumstances,” Williams said. “He is fine.”
The explosion affected the kitchen area in the east building.
“The upper portion of the second floor of the addition to our kitchen, where this explosion occurred, will have to be partially rebuilt, and that will take a few months, but this has no impact on our ability to house our residents and may only have a limited impact on our ability to operate our kitchen,” said Williams.
Urbana fire Chief Chuck Lauss said the concussion knocked items off shelves.
“There were condiments all over the floor and water damage, because the sprinkler system was damaged,” said Lauss.
Williams said thankfully, most of the kitchen repairs are cosmetic, and the building’s fire suppression system has been checked and is working.
Hendrick House has another commercial kitchen facility in north Urbana that has been able to continue to take care of its catering customers, including Meals on Wheels, without interruption, Williams said. That facility is also providing food for summer residents relocated to Daniels Hall across the street.
Williams noted that the west tower was unaffected by Monday’s explosion, but a few things have to get done before the east building is back to normal.
“If all goes well, then our summer residents — 42, not the (initially) reported 56 — will be able to rejoin us next week,” he said.
Williams said Hendrick House will be ready by mid-August to welcome more than 300 residents expected for the fall semester at the University of Illinois.
“We will have a bit of reconstruction to do, but even our kitchen should be ready to go relatively soon, and our extensive food service capacity allows us to provide regular meal service, even if our in-house kitchen isn’t operational,” he said.
“From so many points of view, we were very lucky this strange incident wasn’t worse, and we continue to be thankful that no one was hurt.”