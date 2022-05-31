TUSCOLA — A Southern Illinois driver was killed and his passenger was injured in single-vehicle rollover crash late Monday night on Interstate 57 near Tuscola.
Illinois State Police said they are still trying to learn what caused Craig L. Simon, 30, of Herrin to lose control of his sport utility vehicle, which he was driving south about 1.5 miles north of the Tuscola exit when it left the road, entered the center median and rolled over several times.
The crash ejected Mr. Simon and his passenger, Jackie L. Henson, 36, also of Herrin.
The Douglas County coroner pronounced Mr. Simon dead at the scene, while Henson was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with what police described as serious injuries. She was listed in fair condition on Tuesday.