CHAMPAIGN — Quick action by firefighters helped minimize damage to a Champaign home Tuesday morning.
A release from Champaign fire department spokesman Randy Smith said that at about 10:47 a.m., a passerby saw a fire outside a single-story home at 1214 Hollycrest Drive that was beginning to spread to the house.
The first firefighters to arrive could see flames about to reach the attic and were able to quickly put them out.
The family living there was not home and will still be able to live there, Smith said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.