URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly broke into a former girlfriend’s home over the weekend has been charged with serious felonies.
Andrew Hayes, 23, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Silver Street, was charged Monday with home invasion, residential burglary and criminal trespass to residence for allegedly forcing his way into a home in the 2400 block of Prairie Green in Urbana about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
An Urbana police report said police found Hayes at an apartment yelling at the woman who lived there, and when they asked to speak to him, he walked to the balcony and jumped off.
The woman reported she and Hayes had been broken up for more than a year when, on Saturday, he contacted her by phone repeatedly then showed up at her door, knocking.
She told him to leave, but she said he climbed on the balcony and came in through a sliding glass door. She barricaded herself in the bathroom as he kicked and knocked on the door.
Hayes then became aware there was a man in the apartment sleeping and allegedly beat him in bed. The woman came out of the bathroom to intervene and Hayes allegedly hit her.
The woman said Hayes allegedly took her cellphone, her friend’s cellphone and a PlayStation controller as he left.
When officers found Hayes, he admitted he had been at the apartment but said he was let in via the front door. He admitted taking the cellphones but could not explain why.
If convicted of home invasion, Hayes faces six to 30 years in prison.
Hayes was released from jail over the weekend after posting $300 cash. He was told to be back in court July 13.