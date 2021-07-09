URBANA — A homeless man has been charged with arson for allegedly starting a fire in an Urbana hotel room.
Christopher G. Ferguson, 39, was arrested Thursday for allegedly lighting a fire about 9 a.m. inside a room at the Rodeway Inn, 612 Killarney St.
An Urbana police report said officers found Ferguson, who admitted he lit the fire "because he has enemies." The hotel manager said Ferguson was not a paying guest and had no permission to be in that room.
Officers found fire marks on an entertainment center, and signs of fire and melting on the air conditioner. The manager estimated damage at $1,000.
Arson is a Class 2 felony with penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison. Ferguson is due back in court July 27 for a probable-cause hearing. Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $5,000.
Court records show Ferguson has previous felony convictions for burglary, delivery of a controlled substance and domestic battery.